Bain Capital Unit Settles €34M Claim Against Greek Lender

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 25, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- The Irish subsidiary of investment firm Bain Capital LP has settled its €34 million ($39 million) lawsuit against Piraeus Bank SA, alleging that the Greek lender breached warranties on a portfolio of loans it sold to the unit. Amoeba Issuer and Piraeus inked the terms of their deal on Oct. 19, according to an order handed down at the High Court by Judge Neil Calver on Thursday. The proceedings in the action are stayed as a result "except for the purpose of enforcing those terms," the judge added. Both sides still have permission to apply to the court to enforce the terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS