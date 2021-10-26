Maersk Denies Liability For Seafood Cargo Gone Bad

By Silvia Martelli (October 26, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- Maersk has told a London court that it is not liable for a cargo of tuna that went bad while being shipped to Japan, arguing that it made all necessary checks to ensure the fish was stored in freezers that worked properly. Maersk A/S has rejected claims brought by a frozen seafood company that it failed to take reasonable care of frozen tuna while it was transporting the cargo by sea from Malta to Japan, according to a High Court defense filed by the Danish shipper dated Oct. 20. The 700 pieces of bluefish tuna were spoiled because there was a leak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS