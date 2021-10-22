ENRC Says Suspended SFO Employee Was Reporter's Source

By Christopher Crosby (October 22, 2021, 4:12 PM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has dragged a suspended Serious Fraud Office investigator into its lawsuit over leaked confidential information regarding an ongoing criminal probe into the Kazakh miner, saying the investigator was a freelance journalist's internal source. In fresh claims filed with the High Court on Oct. 15, ENRC accused SFO investigator Tony Puddick of supplying a freelance journalist with damning internal documents as part of a media campaign against the miner. The move is an escalation of ENRC's bitter legal fight with the white-collar crime agency over its handling of a criminal investigation into the Kazakh miner. The SFO has...

