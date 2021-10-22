3 Firms Rep 23andMe's $400M Buy Of Telehealth Biz Lemonaid

By McCord Pagan (October 22, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Genetic testing company 23andMe said Friday it's buying telehealth business Lemonaid Health in a $400 million cash-and-stock deal guided by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Fenwick & West LLP and Nelson Hardiman LLP. Sunnyvale, California-based 23andMe Holding Co., founded in 2006, is buying Lemonaid Health Inc. for $100 million in cash and with $300 million worth of its common stock, according to a joint statement. "We believe that by combining Lemonaid Health's telemedicine platform, including its online team of medical professionals and its pharmacy services, with our consumer business, we are taking an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making...

