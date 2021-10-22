Aurizon Eyes Greener Biz With $1.75B One Rail Australia Buy

By Benjamin Horney (October 22, 2021, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Aurizon Group has agreed to buy One Rail Australia from Macquarie Asset Management for AU$2.35 billion ($1.75 billion), the companies said Friday, in a transaction meant to assist the buyer in efforts to move toward transporting less coal and more green commodities. In One Rail Australia, or ORA, Aurizon picks up a business that features bulk rail haulage and general freight assets in South Australia and the Northern Territory, plus a 2,200 kilometer railway line from Tarcoola to Darwin, as well as a haulage business in New South Wales and Queensland, according to a statement. The assets being acquired also include...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS