Beltway Moves: Ex-Trump DOJ Official, Covington, O'Melveny

By Justin Wise (October 22, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The pace of partner movement in the Washington, D.C., legal market has shown no signs of slowing down in October, as firms including Goodwin Procter LLP, Jones Day and Cooley LLP all made notable hires. A number of former government officials also headed to the private sector, including Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general who played a central role in an effort to thwart former President Donald Trump from using the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Here are the latest moves in the Washington, D.C., legal world. Ex-DOJ Official Donoghue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS