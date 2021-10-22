Hogan Lovells To Face Tycoon's Lost Settlement Claims

By Joanne Faulkner (October 22, 2021, 4:29 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian tycoon will be allowed to argue that failure by Hogan Lovells to secure a freezing order against two former PrivatBank shareholders cost him a chance of a settlement as a High Court judge dismissed the law firm's bid for summary judgment on Friday. Vadim Shulman can make a case that a settlement against Igor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov, in connection with an allegedly fraudulent loan scheme concerning a defunct Ohio steel plant, could have been secured if the law firm had grasped an opportunity in London. Shulman claims he could have extracted a settlement before an English court ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS