Columbia Riverkeeper Sues Wash. Plastics Co. Over Dumping

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 26, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- An environmental nonprofit supervising the Columbia River claims in a new lawsuit that Washington-based Mercury Plastics Inc. is violating federal law and its permits by dumping excessive waste and failing to keep required records. Columbia Riverkeeper alleged in a Washington federal court suit that Mercury, a film manufacturer, has disposed of more waste in the river than it's legally allowed to and has failed to record these dumping activities properly. "Columbia Riverkeeper's members have serious concerns about the impacts of defendant's operations and polluted industrial stormwater discharges on the Columbia River. The environmental, health, aesthetic, and recreational interests of Columbia Riverkeeper's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS