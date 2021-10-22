Chicago Workers Sue Governor, City Over Vaccine Mandates

By Celeste Bott (October 22, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A group of Chicago employees have filed a lawsuit against the city and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker asking an Illinois federal court to strike down what they claim are unconstitutional orders requiring them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 100 employees who work for the city of Chicago in various departments are challenging an executive order Pritzker issued last month requiring all health care workers in the state to get a first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 19, and the second dose within 30 days of the first, and a recent order by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot requiring all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS