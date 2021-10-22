PTAB Axes Another iRobot Patent In SharkNinja Vacuum Fight

By Britain Eakin (October 22, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated another iRobot Corp. patent on its Roomba line of products, handing SharkNinja a fourth victory in a matter of weeks in its effort to wipe out several patents its rival has accused it of infringing. In a decision Thursday, the PTAB found that the 13 claims SharkNinja Operating LLC challenged in U.S. Patent No. 8,418,303 were invalid as obvious and anticipated. IRobot's patent covers roller cleaning systems on a robotic vacuum cleaner and is one of three remaining patents at issue in two consolidated infringement suits in Massachusetts federal court over SharkNinja's competing...

