EU Antitrust Chief Warns Of Coming Cartel Raids

By Matthew Perlman (October 22, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Europe's top competition official said Friday that enforcers are getting back up to speed as the coronavirus pandemic begins to recede and are planning a series of unannounced inspections to look for evidence of cartel activity on the ground. Margrethe Vestager, the executive vice president of competition and digital policy for the European Commission, issued the warning in a speech during the Italian Antitrust Association's annual conference in Rome. She pointed to the commission's recent dawn raids of wood pulp companies in various member states, saying they were the first such inspections conducted in two years. "And that's just the start...

