Pa. Justices Nix Pittsburgh Law Protecting Section 8 Renters

By Matthew Santoni (October 22, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh ordinance that banned landlords from refusing to rent to tenants using federal housing vouchers was not authorized by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and was therefore an unconstitutional burden on business, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled. The justices on Thursday pointed to another pair of city ordinances — one they had allowed and one they had struck down — as setting out the test for determining if a city law places an affirmative duty on businesses, and if it does, whether that burden was justified by some other law empowering the city. Under that test, requiring landlords to...

