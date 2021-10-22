Erie Insurance Wants Coverage Axed In Hotel Prostitution Row

By Matt Fair (October 22, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Erie Insurance Exchange has asked a state judge to free it from indemnifying the operator of a Days Inn in Philadelphia and corporate parents Wyndham in a string of lawsuits over alleged sex trafficking that was knowingly allowed to take place at the hotel. Erie said in a complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday that its policies were intended only to cover unintentional accidents, and that evidence gathered in the cases made it clear that Wyndham, which owns the Days Inn brand, and the operators of the hotel in Philadelphia had been well aware of...

