Texas High Court Ends Hail Coverage Row After Settlement

By Eli Flesch (October 22, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ended a dispute Friday between USAA Texas Lloyd's Co. and a homeowner seeking coverage for his hail-damaged roof, after the parties notified the court this week that they had settled the matter. The insurer had been fighting lower court rulings that Texas attorney John R. Griffith was entitled to more than $200,000 in damages his roof suffered during a 2012 hail storm. Details of the settlement weren't available Friday. The Supreme Court dispute saw USAA pushing for further relief from its payment obligations after a lower appeals court decided the insurer wasn't responsible for the more than...

