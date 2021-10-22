Think Tank Sues Ex-Employee, Counsel Over Retaliation Suit

By Matthew Santoni (October 22, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia think tank has sued a former employee and law firm Pond Lehocky in Pennsylvania state court, saying the employee should have dropped her federal lawsuit against it when it became apparent that an anonymous, disparaging phone call to her potential employer came from her own boyfriend. The Middle East Forum said former employee Marnie O'Brien had filed a federal lawsuit in early 2020 blaming her former employer and co-workers Daniel Pipes and Gregg Roman for an anonymous phone call to the Kimmel Center claiming O'Brien, then an applicant for a job, was a drug addict. But she persisted in the...

