GRM Energy Hits Ch. 11 Listing At Least $1B In Debt

By Rick Archer (October 22, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Energy investment fund GRM Energy Investments on Friday joined its Stoneway Capital affiliate in Chapter 11 in a New York bankruptcy court with between $1 billion and $10 billion in liabilities as part of its subsidiary's restructuring talks. Energy investment fund GRM Energy Investments filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York on Friday. (Photo by JB Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images) According to separate filings in the Stoneway case, British Virgin Islands-based GRM's Chapter 11 was the result of talks with Stoneway's creditors on a plan to resolve its own six-month old bankruptcy case. GRM's filings put the company's assets...

