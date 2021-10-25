Curaleaf Shop Unionizes, PharmaCann Workers Ink Contract

By Katryna Perera (October 25, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Workers at a New York processing facility of national cannabis company PharmaCann have ratified a new three-year union contract with the company, while workers at a Curaleaf dispensary in Illinois recently won a vote to unionize, joining Local 881 of the United Food and Commercial Workers. The Curaleaf dispensary workers won their vote on Oct. 20, and the results will be certified by the National Labor Relations Board within seven days, barring any objections, according to a press release from Local 881. The release states that an "overwhelming majority" of the 35 workers at the Worth, Illinois dispensary voted for unionization....

