Inovalon Sued In Del. Over Share Status As $7B Merger Looms

By Jeff Montgomery (October 22, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based health care data venture Inovalon Holdings Inc. has been hit with a Delaware Chancery Court suit alleging failures to disclose that its proposed $7.3 billion acquisition by a private equity consortium already has ended company founder and CEO Keith R. Dunleavy's absolute controller status. The putative class suit, led by the pension and retirement security funds of Steamfitters Local 449, argued that Inovalon's certificate of incorporation contains provisions that automatically converted Dunleavy's supervoting, 10-votes-per-share Class B stock into single-vote Class A shares when he agreed to the deal and ceded control of his vote to the buyers. No later than...

