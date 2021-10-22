Gibson Dunn-Led Pipeline Co. Prices $229M IPO Below Range

By Tom Zanki (October 22, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Private-equity backed water pipeline company Aris Water Solutions Inc. began trading Friday after raising $229 million in an initial public offering that priced well below its range, represented by Gibson Dunn and underwriters counsel Latham. Houston-based Aris Water sold 17.7 million shares at $13, below its range of $16 to $18. Its shares rose $1.30, or 10%, to close at $14.30 in debut trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Aris Water provides water pipelines and related infrastructure for the energy industry designed to help companies reduce their water and carbon footprints. It primarily serves oil and gas frackers in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS