Cannabis Bill Roundup: House Eyes Expanding Pot Research

By Sam Reisman (October 22, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. House members reintroduced a bipartisan bill this week to clear the way for cannabis researchers to study marijuana products sold legally in states, while legislators from Pennsylvania to Puerto Rico pursued cannabis reforms ranging from full legalization to simple decriminalization. Capitol Hill lawmakers on Thursday reintroduced H.R. 5657, the Medical Marijuana Research Act, a bill that would amend the federal Controlled Substances Act by excluding marijuana from its provisions limiting research access for Schedule I substances. The bill would also require the secretary of health and human services to develop guidelines on how researchers can use cannabis sold by state-licensed...

