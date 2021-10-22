Iowa Justices Say Med. Board Wrongly Published Probe Info

By Mike Curley (October 22, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday told the state medical board that it was wrong to publish the factual allegations in a disciplinary proceeding against a doctor in the state, saying the law holds those details are confidential and privileged until such a probe releases a final decision. The justices affirmed a state court order finding that state law does not allow the Iowa Board of Medicine to keep online allegations against Dr. Domenico Calcaterra, who settled the disciplinary proceeding in 2014, but found the allegations against him remained on the board's website years later. According to the opinion, the board...

