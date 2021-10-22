GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (October 22, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- It was a week for federal agencies to flex their muscles. One U.S. regulator awarded $200 million to a single whistleblower — believed to be the largest single whistleblower award ever — while another federal watchdog ordered Amazon, Facebook, Google and other tech giants to turn over information related to their payment systems and products, These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. CFTC Makes History With $200M Whistleblower Award The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has awarded nearly $200 million to a single whistleblower, a historic bounty that roused concerns from...

