GCs Want Advice, Not News Releases, From Outside Counsel

By Kevin Penton (October 25, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Law firms looking to catch the attention of general counsel should focus more on offering topical webinars and less on blanketing them with news releases, according to a recent survey by data provider Leopard Solutions. General counsel appreciate when outside counsel look to deliver valuable and meaningful content that they could use in their work, compared to news releases sent via email, according to the survey results that Leopard Solutions released on Friday. "Looking for opportunities to add value to your client and potential client relationships could differentiate firms from others," said Laura Leopard, Leopard Solutions' founder and CEO, in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS