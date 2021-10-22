Virginia Judge Ships Suit Over AbbVie's Humira To Illinois

By Britain Eakin (October 22, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday transferred a declaratory judgment suit from a potential AbbVie Inc. rival hoping to make a biosimilar of its blockbuster immunosuppressant Humira to Illinois, saying the transfer order rendered a bid by AbbVie for dismissal moot. U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson said the balance of factors favored transferring Alvotech's suit seeking declarations that four AbbVie patents on adalimumab, Humira's active ingredient, are invalid and infringed. The opinion did not address AbbVie's request to dismiss Alvotech's suit, other than to say it was now moot. AbbVie had asked the district court to dismiss the case back...

