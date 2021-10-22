California Cannabis Co. Sues Rival, Alleging TM Infringement

By Katryna Perera (October 22, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis company has filed a complaint in state court accusing another California-based CBD company of trademark infringement for using its registered "Breez" mark. According to the complaint filed Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court, Promontory Holdings LLC sells various cannabis-related goods and services under the "Breez" brand trademark in both text and stylized form, which another cannabis company, The Breeze Brand LLC, has allegedly been infringing. The company states that the mark is displayed prominently on its website, social media and marketing materials, and its products, including mints, tincture sprays, and tablets — all of which are available with...

