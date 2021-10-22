AXA Fund Launches $582M Green Bond Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (October 22, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Europe-focused real estate fund of global investment firm AXA IM Alts has priced an oversubscribed €500 million ($582.3 million) green bond issuance, AXA announced on Friday. The fund, AXA CoRE Europe, launched the latest offering following another €500 million green bond deal earlier this year. Green bonds offer a return to investors and the promise the proceeds will be invested in green projects. In the case of commercial real estate, that often means highly energy-efficient properties. AXA CoRE Europe launched its first green bond offering in June. "This second green bond issuance on behalf of AXA CoRE Europe is a...

