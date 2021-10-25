Feds Say $509M Enough From Banker Facing Tax Sentencing

By David Hansen (October 25, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Russian businessman who pled guilty to evading tax laws should only be penalized the $509 million he had already paid the government, federal prosecutors told a California court prior to his sentencing hearing this week. Businessman Oleg Tinkov pled guilty Oct. 1 to one charge of filing a false tax return, prosecutors said in a sentencing memo filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. His poor health necessitates a suspended sentence following the time he has already served, the prosecutors said. Tinkov came to the U.S. from Russia in the 1990s and became a citizen...

