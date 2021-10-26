BCLP Snags 4-Lawyer White & Case Litigation Team In Paris

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 26, 2021, 7:12 PM BST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has continued its expansion by grabbing two partners and two associates in France from White & Case LLP to join its litigation and investigations practice. Partners Philippe Métais and Elodie Valette, along with Laura Cann and Jules Grasso, will join BCLP's Paris office in early November, the firm announced Friday. The hirings, along with two more lawyers to come, will bump the firm's litigation team to 10 lawyers in the coming weeks, according to Constantin Achillas, co-managing partner of the Paris office. Office-wide, that will bring the total to nearly 100 people, including 60 lawyers, he...

