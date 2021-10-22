Princeton Lab Hit With Whistleblower Suit Over Project Safety

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 22, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Two welding inspectors hit a Princeton University science laboratory and other entities with a whistleblower lawsuit in New Jersey state court Friday, alleging they were fired after raising safety concerns about the manufacturing process and COVID-19 protocol connected to a nuclear fusion project. Leslie Greenlee and Travis Miles, who worked on the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory project for only a few months before they were laid off, alleged they were asked to sign off on inspections that never occurred and to report to a workplace "devoid" of adequate coronavirus safety precautions. "When plaintiffs complained, they were subject to intolerable retaliation and...

