Harris County Says TCEQ's Concrete Plant Rules Are Too Lax

By Michelle Casady (October 25, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Harris County has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality arguing that the state environmental regulator's amendment to rules governing concrete plants will exempt the facilities from Texas Clean Air Act limitations, in violation of state law. Harris County, home to Houston, on Friday asked a Travis County District Court to undo a move the TCEQ made earlier this year to amend the standard permits for concrete batch plants. The county says it raised several concerns about the change during a public comment period for the amendment, arguing that data didn't support that exemption and that the agency had...

