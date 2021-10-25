Pensions Experts Sound Alarm Over 'Blunt' Reporting Rules

By Martin Croucher (October 25, 2021, 1:11 PM BST) -- The government should issue further guidance over the scope of new pensions reporting requirements, retirement experts warned on Monday, saying that existing rules are a "blunt tool" that could fail to work as intended. New reporting obligations are drafted so broadly that The Pensions Regulator would probably "capture events which are not material and miss events that are material," retirement consultancy Hymans Robertson said. The London-based company was responding to a consultation by the Department for Work and Pensions, which ends on Wednesday, on whether to hand new powers to the watchdog. The government wants pension trustees and companies to report to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS