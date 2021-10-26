Shareholders Appeal For Damages Over Italian Bank's Crash

By Silvia Martelli (October 26, 2021, 6:21 PM BST) -- Shareholders in an Italian bank have appealed to Europe's top court, asking it to rule that the European Commission could not be sued for damages for approving a formal insolvency plan for the small lender under state aid rules in 2015. Creditors and shareholders in Banca delle Marche SpA asked the European Court of Justice to overturn the General Court's decision in June rejecting their arguments that the commission should be held liable for blocking the bailout of the bank, according to a notice of appeal published in the European Union's Official Journal on Monday. The shareholders said that the General...

