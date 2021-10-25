Expect Legal Action As Crypto-Fraud Doubles, Pinsent Says

By Irene Madongo (October 25, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- Reports of cryptocurrency scams have more than doubled over the past year, Pinsent Masons found in a survey published on Monday, as the law firm warned that victims could resort to class action lawsuits against financial institutions while police struggle to cope. The firm's report said that reports of cryptocurrency investment fraud in England, Wales and Northern Ireland jumped 116% in the 12 months ending June 30 to 8,600 cases from almost 4,000 in the same period the year before. It was the fourth successive year in which cryptocurrency frauds have more doubled, Pinsents said, quoting figures drawn from the Action Fraud...

