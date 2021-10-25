Italian Financier Accused Of Trying To Derail Vatican Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (October 25, 2021, 6:56 PM BST) -- The Vatican accused an Italian financier on Monday of using litigation in England to derail and frustrate a criminal investigation in Vatican City over the Holy See's investment in luxury London property that used charitable money. Counsel for the Vatican said Raffaele Mincione hopes that if a High Court judge grants him declaratory relief clarifying his sale of a building in London to the Holy See was sound, it would assist him in challenging Vatican criminal proceedings. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Raffaele Mincione hopes that if a High Court judge grants him declaratory relief clarifying that his sale of a building in...

