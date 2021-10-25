5 Firms Pilot Gov't Services Co. Amentum's $2B Deal For PAE

By Charlie Innis (October 25, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Government services contractors Amentum Holdings LLC and PAE Inc. said Monday they agreed to a deal valued at $1.9 billion in which Amentum will buy PAE, with guidance from Cravath, Arnold & Porter, Goodwin Procter, Morgan Lewis and Nichols Liu. Under the deal's terms, an affiliate of Amentum will buy all of PAE's outstanding shares of common stock in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.9 billion, according to a statement. The companies said the deal will create one of the "largest providers of critical services to U.S. federal and allied governments," whose capabilities include space operations, electronic warfare, environmental solutions and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS