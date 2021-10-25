Gibson Dunn, Kirkland Lead $1.9B Clearway Thermal Biz Deal

By Charlie Innis (October 25, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Clearway Energy Inc., advised by Gibson Dunn, said Monday it plans to sell its hot water, steam and thermal power business for $1.9 billion to investment firm KKR & Co. Inc., which is guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The deal calls for New Jersey-based Clearway to sell Clearway Community Energy, the commercial name for its thermal business, for $1.9 billion, and the seller expects to grab roughly $1.3 billion in cash proceeds from the transaction, according to a statement. Clearway bills itself as one of the largest suppliers of clean energy in the U.S., focused largely on wind and solar power....

