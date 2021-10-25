Time Running Out For Puerto Rico Debt Plan, Judge Says

By Rick Archer (October 25, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's debt restructuring told the island's financial oversight board and its elected officials on Monday that dismissal of the case is on the table if they can't resolve their differences over pension language in a bond authorization bill. The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's debt restructuring on Monday warned she may dismiss the 4-year-old case if the island's financial oversight board and elected officials can't resolve their differences. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo) U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain refused a request by the Fiscal Management and Oversight Board to delay the Nov. 8 opening of the confirmation hearing on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS