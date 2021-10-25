Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Time Running Out For Puerto Rico Debt Plan, Judge Says

By Rick Archer (October 25, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's debt restructuring told the island's financial oversight board and its elected officials on Monday that dismissal of the case is on the table if they can't resolve their differences over pension language in a bond authorization bill.

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's debt restructuring on Monday warned she may dismiss the 4-year-old case if the island's financial oversight board and elected officials can't resolve their differences. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo) U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain refused a request by the Fiscal Management and Oversight Board to delay the Nov. 8 opening of the confirmation hearing on...

