Tribes Say Massacre Site Nationally Significant In Mine Fight

By Morgan Conley (October 25, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Tribes defended their argument that a Nevada federal court must stop work at a Lithium Nevada Corp. mine, arguing that their issues with the federal government's review of the project's impact on historic properties go beyond their tribal interests. In a reply brief Friday, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and Atsa Koodakuh wyh Nuwu urged U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to rethink her ruling that denied the tribes' motion for a preliminary injunction. The tribes told the court that contrary to the Bureau of Land Management's and Lithium Nevada's assertions, the tribes are not suing over insufficient consultation with other tribes but rather...

