Cooley-Led Shoe Brand Allbirds Kicks Off IPO Plans

By Tom Zanki (October 25, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Environmentally conscious shoemaker Allbirds Inc. launched initial public offering plans Monday, setting a price range on a potential $250 million IPO scheduled for early November, represented by Cooley LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. San Francisco-based Allbirds told regulators it plans to offer 19.2 million shares priced between $12 and $14, raising $250 million at midpoint. The company would be valued at about $2 billion at the middle of its range, based on an estimated 154 million shares listed in its regulatory filing. Allbirds touts itself as an eco-friendly company, saying it makes shoes and apparel using natural products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS