CBP Agents' Violent Facebook Posts Netted Scant Discipline

By Jennifer Doherty (October 25, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who made violent and derogatory statements about migrants and members of Congress on Facebook faced few repercussions at work, according to a House Oversight Committee report issued Monday. According to the report, CBP determined that 60 agents committed misconduct in their posts on a secret Facebook group for border agents titled "I'm 10-15" — an apparent reference to the Border Patrol code signaling "aliens in custody" — since July 2019. Punishable activities in the group included sharing internal CBP footage of a migrant falling off a cliff to his death, posting a photo of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS