ITC Reviewing Whether Lens Imports Trample US Patents

By Christopher Cole (October 25, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California company's complaint has led the U.S. International Trade Commission to look into whether two optics equipment makers' imports of tunable lenses infringe several patents in violation of the Tariff Act. The ITC said in a notice Friday that it received a Sept. 27 complaint on behalf of Holochip Corp. of Torrance, California, alleging that imports of certain lenses and products containing them infringe claims covered by four Holochip patents. The commission named Optotune AG of Dietikon, Switzerland, and Edmund Optics Inc. of Barrington, New Jersey, as the companies that Holochip claims are stepping on its intellectual property. Also known...

