Garments Sold In Error, CEO Says In Bandage Dress IP Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 25, 2021, 8:13 PM BST) -- The founder of a British clothing company held to have copied a rival's dress designs testified Monday at a damages trial that after he ordered allegedly infringing products to be pulled from the company's website, an employee put them back up for sale. Monday marked the second stage of the High Court case after a judge ruled in February that G4K Fashion Ltd. had copied seven out of 20 designs the companies behind the brand House of CB alleged had been infringed. Mike Branney, one of the founders of G4K's Oh Polly brand, made the admission under cross-examination by counsel for...

