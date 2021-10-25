3 Firms Guide Volvo In Undersized $2.3B IPO

By McCord Pagan (October 25, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Sweden's Volvo Cars said it was raising roughly $2.3 billion in its initial public offering at the low end of its previously announced price range, guided by Mannheimer Swartling, Clifford Chance LLP and underwriters' counsel White & Case LLP. Volvo Cars, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China, said in a statement that it's selling shares at kr53 — about $6.15 — each, the low end of its previously announced range of kr53 and kr68 and that it was not exercising an upsize option. The offering values the company at more than $18 billion, below previous reports that Volvo...

