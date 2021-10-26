Ballard Spahr Gets Experienced Tax Attorney To Rejoin Firm

By James Boyle (October 26, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP has recently welcomed back to its Philadelphia office a tax attorney with more than 20 years' experience who plans to use the firm's national resources to grow her practice. Sheila Kles has joined Ballard Spahr as an of counsel lawyer in the firm's national finance department and its public finance and tax groups. Kles told Law360 on Monday that she jumped at the opportunity to become part of one of the biggest firms in the country. "Ballard is known as one of the premier firms in the industry," Kles said. "The national finance department is growing with a...

