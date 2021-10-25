Peter J. Torcicollo Named Next Managing Director Of Gibbons

By Nick Muscavage (October 25, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Gibbons PC said Monday that Peter J. Torcicollo has been elected its next managing director, a role he will assume Feb. 1, after working in various leadership roles for the firm since joining the firm out of law school about 30 years ago. Torcicollo is taking over in the role of managing director after Patrick C. Dunican Jr. announced earlier this month that he will be splitting his role as chairman and managing director into two positions. Dunican first started as managing director in 2004. He became chairman of the Newark-based firm in 2009. As managing director, Torcicollo will serve as...

