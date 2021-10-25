Amazon CEO Warns About Proposed Antitrust Legislation

By Nadia Dreid (October 25, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Amazon's new CEO used this year's sellers' conference to warn third-party sellers that their businesses may be at risk if bills aimed at breaking up the online retail behemoth make it past the president's desk and into law. The tech behemoth's newly christened CEO, Andy Jassy, told conference attendees Friday that those who use Amazon to hawk their wares could face "very serious unintended consequences" from some bills, particularly those seeking to separate the third-party retail side of Amazon from its main online platform. "I would pay attention to it and I would be a little concerned," Jassy said to sellers...

