Pa. Treatment Center Faces Class Action Over Cyberattack

By Matthew Santoni (October 25, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based mental health treatment center and service provider exposed tens of thousands of current and former employees and patients to identity theft when the company's computers fell victim to a cyberattack, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court. Former employee Joseph Jones said Horizon House Inc., which provides behavioral health, disability and homeless services, had collected private information such as Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers from patients and employees, and that information was stolen when scammers gained access to the company's computer systems for several days in March 2021. The company did not notify...

