COVID-19 Coverage Fights Head To State High Courts

By Shawn Rice (November 5, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- With federal appellate court rulings so far favoring insurers in COVID-19 coverage fights, policyholders are hoping to strengthen their chances by convincing state high courts to adopt their position that the pandemic has caused covered physical loss or damage to their properties. Most recently, a South Carolina federal judge last month submitted questions — including one on the "direct physical loss or damage" issue — to the state's Supreme Court in Sullivan Management LLC's dispute with Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. over pandemic-related losses to its nine Carolina Ale House restaurants. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis' move mimicked that of U.S....

