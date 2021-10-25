Judge Won't Stay Bar On State Dept. Ending Solicitation

By Daniel Wilson (October 25, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has refused to stay an order blocking the U.S. Department of State from implementing an "unfair" cancellation of a solicitation for security services for an embassy in Africa, saying the agency was unlikely to succeed in an appeal. Judge Margaret M. Sweeney disagreed with the State Department's argument that she had erred when ruling that its decision to cancel that solicitation to correct for contract awardee Torres-SAS Security LLC Joint Venture unfairly being given access to sensitive information from incumbent SAGAM Sécurité Senegal was irrational. The Oct. 6 ruling denying a stay was unsealed Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS