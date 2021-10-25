Latham Snags Baker Botts Pro For New Austin Office

By Katie Buehler (October 25, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired a Baker Botts LLP partner experienced in advising companies in complex corporate and securities matters to join its capital markets, public company representation and mergers and acquisitions practices in Austin, the firm said Monday. Mollie Duckworth is joining Latham as a partner in its new Austin office after more than a decade of advising public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and corporate governance matters. She has represented clients in technology, power, renewable energy, and oil and gas, according to the firm. She is the fourth partner to join the Austin office,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS